Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.43 and last traded at $33.64, with a volume of 599206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $75.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Concentrix from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Concentrix Trading Up 1.3%

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.67 and its 200-day moving average is $51.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.49.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 3.25%.The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. Concentrix has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.110-11.230 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.960 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concentrix Corporation will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Concentrix’s payout ratio is presently 30.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Concentrix news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 287,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,506,440. This represents a 0.35% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,000 shares of company stock worth $169,410. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNXC. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 7.1% in the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 36,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Concentrix during the 3rd quarter valued at $890,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in Concentrix by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 95,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix in the 3rd quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Concentrix by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

