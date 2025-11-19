Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.92 and last traded at $18.0350, with a volume of 131377 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WLKP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Westlake Chemical Partners Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $633.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.50.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.00 million. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 6.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Chemical Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4714 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.5%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake Chemical Partners

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 45.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 25.0% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the second quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company’s ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

