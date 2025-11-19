Insider Selling: Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Insider Sells 6,564 Shares of Stock

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) insider Gena Ashe sold 6,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $138,303.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 13,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,621.62. This trade represents a 32.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Anterix Trading Down 3.6%

ATEX traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.91. 133,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,166. Anterix Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $42.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average of $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $391.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.51. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 495.14%.The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Anterix Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Anterix from $67.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Anterix in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anterix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anterix

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anterix by 17.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 18,771 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Anterix in the 1st quarter valued at $7,204,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anterix by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,050,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,431,000 after buying an additional 15,043 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anterix during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 202,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after acquiring an additional 54,300 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

