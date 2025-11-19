Insider Buying: FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Insider Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Free Report) insider Graham Sutherland purchased 50,000 shares of FirstGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 179 per share, with a total value of £89,500.

LON:FGP traded down GBX 5 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 176.80. 1,524,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523,701. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.49. FirstGroup plc has a 12 month low of GBX 136.61 and a 12 month high of GBX 240.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 212.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 213.14. The stock has a market cap of £960.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.59.

FirstGroup (LON:FGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The transport operator reported GBX 9.90 earnings per share for the quarter. FirstGroup had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstGroup plc will post 17.3782772 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FGP shares. Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 245.

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

