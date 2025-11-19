Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund (NYSE:GCV) Insider Buys 50,000 Shares

Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report) insider Mario Gabelli acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 486,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,089.29. This represents a 11.45% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund Stock Up 0.3%
Shares of GCV stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $4.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,556. Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97.
Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.8%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund
Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund Company Profile
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Down 45% Year-to-Date, Novo Nordisk Ignites a Price War
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Institutions Love These 3 Companies, Should You As Well?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 Data Center Stocks Are Soaring—Analysts Think 1 Could Go Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.