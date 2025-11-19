Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund (NYSE:GCV) Insider Buys 50,000 Shares

Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report) insider Mario Gabelli acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 486,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,089.29. This represents a 11.45% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of GCV stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $4.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,556. Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97.

Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.8%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund

Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 687,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund by 20.4% during the second quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC now owns 207,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 35,143 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund by 3.1% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 138,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 69,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 30,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund by 112.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 32,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

