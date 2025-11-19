Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.93, with a volume of 78386 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

Quarterhill Trading Up 3.3%

The stock has a market cap of C$110.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.24.

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$55.34 million for the quarter. Quarterhill had a negative net margin of 15.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quarterhill Inc. will post 0.0200567 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc is focused on the acquisition, management, and growth of companies in the intelligent transportation systems (ITS) and innovation and licensing industries. The company operates in two segments: Licensing, which includes companies that count licensing as their principal business activity; and Intelligent Transportation Systems, which include companies that provide integrated systems and solutions to the ITS industry and its adjacent markets.

