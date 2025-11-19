Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Trading Down 13% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) traded down 13% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.40. 91,608 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 189% from the average session volume of 31,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

QST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Acumen Capital upped their target price on Questor Technology from C$0.70 to C$0.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Questor Technology from a “sector perform” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$0.45 to C$0.85 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Questor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$0.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

