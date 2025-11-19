Applied Materials Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 79,788 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 112% compared to the typical daily volume of 37,567 call options.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 435.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5,325.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 14th. Summit Insights cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.74.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $10.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.23. 5,121,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,660,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $242.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.84 and a 200-day moving average of $188.37.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

