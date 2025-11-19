Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Trading Down 8.9% – Here’s What Happened

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $1.8950. 5,601,851 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 5,145,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HPP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.40 to $3.10 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $2.50 to $2.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.13.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.52. The firm has a market cap of $650.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Hudson Pacific Properties’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, December 1st. The 1-7 reverse split was announced on Monday, November 17th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, November 28th.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 53.76% and a negative return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $186.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.05 million. Hudson Pacific Properties has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.010-0.050 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,453,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815,234 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,712,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,054,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646,463 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,196,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,627 shares during the period. Conversant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 293.6% in the second quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 10,700,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 357.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,686,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

