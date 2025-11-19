Canadian Spirit Resources (CVE:SPI) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (CVE:SPI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1082 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Canadian Spirit Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of -0.40.

About Canadian Spirit Resources

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification and development of opportunities in the unconventional natural gas sector in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek Montney area of northeastern British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Spirit Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Spirit Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.