WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $16.4750, with a volume of 1422432 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of WillScot in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of WillScot in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on WillScot from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on WillScot from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on WillScot from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

WillScot Stock Down 2.8%

The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $566.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.52 million. WillScot had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 9.64%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. WillScot has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. WillScot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WillScot

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of WillScot during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in WillScot by 40.6% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in WillScot during the third quarter valued at about $1,609,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in WillScot by 71.7% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,730,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645,350 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in WillScot by 261.6% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 337,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,115,000 after acquiring an additional 243,834 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WillScot

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Further Reading

