Comparing Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) and Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC)

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Moolec Science shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of Scheid Vineyards shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of Moolec Science shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Scheid Vineyards has a beta of -0.36, meaning that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moolec Science has a beta of -0.53, meaning that its share price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Scheid Vineyards and Moolec Science”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scheid Vineyards $58.41 million 0.02 -$17.80 million ($27.83) -0.06 Moolec Science $5.62 million 0.40 -$7.31 million ($2.20) -0.26

Moolec Science has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Scheid Vineyards. Moolec Science is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scheid Vineyards, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Scheid Vineyards and Moolec Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scheid Vineyards -45.56% N/A N/A Moolec Science N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Moolec Science beats Scheid Vineyards on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scheid Vineyards

Scheid Vineyards Inc. manufactures and sells wine in the United States. The company operates vineyards in Monterey and San Benito counties of California. It offers red, white, reserve, dessert wines, as well as accessories, such as wine glass. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Salinas, California.

About Moolec Science

Moolec Science SA, a science-based food ingredient company, focuses on developing real animal proteins in plants using molecular farming. It offers Chymosin SPC, a dairy ingredient; GLA SONOVA, a nutritional oil; POORK+, a plant-based, animal meat free ingredient with porcine proteins in soybeans; and BEEF+, a meat replacement product. It operates in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Luxembourg.

