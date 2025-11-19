Berenberg Bank Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Stock

Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 to GBX 530 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.76% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 target price on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ceres Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 495.

Ceres Power Stock Performance

LON CWR traded up GBX 18.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 363.60. 1,891,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,309,771. Ceres Power has a fifty-two week low of GBX 44 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 430.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £706.90 million, a P/E ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 229.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 141.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 12.18.

Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX (10.14) EPS for the quarter. Ceres Power had a negative return on equity of 22.96% and a negative net margin of 101.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ceres Power will post -12.4426979 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ceres Power

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

