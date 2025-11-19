Great Portland Estates’ (GPE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Panmure Gordon

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Panmure Gordon in a report released on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 440 price objective on the stock. Panmure Gordon’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.56% from the company’s current price.

GPE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 332 to GBX 342 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 409.80.

LON:GPE traded down GBX 8.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 306.50. 1,747,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,630. The stock has a market cap of £1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. Great Portland Estates has a twelve month low of GBX 260 and a twelve month high of GBX 369. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 325.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 330.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

In other news, insider Nick Sanderson purchased 88 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 336 per share, for a total transaction of £295.68. Insiders have acquired 419 shares of company stock worth $134,630 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

GPE is a FTSE 250 real estate investor and developer. GPE aims to deliver superior returns by unlocking the often hidden potential in commercial real estate in central London, creating high quality sustainable spaces for its customers and long-term value for its stakeholders.

