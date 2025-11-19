Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 125 price target on the stock.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas stock traded down GBX 0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 7.20. 1,142,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,959. The stock has a market cap of £22.70 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8.52. Eco has a twelve month low of GBX 7 and a twelve month high of GBX 12.84.

Get Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas alerts:

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Eco Atlantic is a TSX-V and AIM-quoted Atlantic Margin-focused oil & gas exploration company with offshore license interests in Guyana, Namibia, and South Africa. Eco aims to deliver material value for its stakeholders through its role in the energy transition to explore for low carbon intensity oil and gas in stable emerging markets close to infrastructure.

Receive News & Ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.