Berenberg Bank Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Stock Price

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 195 to GBX 180 in a report issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.57% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRST. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 190 price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 254 to GBX 251 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crest Nicholson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 202.75.
Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.
