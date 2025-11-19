Berenberg Bank Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Stock Price

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 195 to GBX 180 in a report issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRST. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 190 price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 254 to GBX 251 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crest Nicholson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 202.75.

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRST

Crest Nicholson Stock Performance

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

CRST stock traded down GBX 7.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 131.80. 2,122,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,873. Crest Nicholson has a twelve month low of GBX 131.80 and a twelve month high of GBX 198.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £337.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 162.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 174.19.

(Get Free Report)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.