Berenberg Bank Lowers Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Price Target to GBX 300

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 330 to GBX 300 in a report released on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 485 price objective on shares of Kenmare Resources in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 392.50.
Kenmare Resources Stock Up 0.8%
Kenmare Resources Company Profile
Kenmare Resources plc is one of the world’s largest producers of titanium minerals. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin, Kenmare operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique. Moma’s production accounts for approximately 6% of global titanium feedstocks and the Company supplies to customers operating in more than 15 countries.
