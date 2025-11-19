Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Stock Price Up 8.8% – Still a Buy?

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.72 and last traded at GBX 4.72. 44,853,453 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 305% from the average session volume of 11,061,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.34.
Seeing Machines Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £209.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.91.
About Seeing Machines
Seeing Machines exists to enhance safety. With the world’s most advanced human data-driven technology, Seeing Machines is dramatically reducing fatal accidents every day; and making progress to our end goal of zero fatalities.
A focus on ‘mission critical’ applications, we design, manufacture and sell state-of-the-art software, hardware and systems that are currently used, trusted and incorporated across multiple global industries, by some of the world’s most recognisable brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Seeing Machines
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Down 45% Year-to-Date, Novo Nordisk Ignites a Price War
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Institutions Love These 3 Companies, Should You As Well?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Data Center Stocks Are Soaring—Analysts Think 1 Could Go Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Seeing Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seeing Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.