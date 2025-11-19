Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.89, but opened at $14.9650. Dunelm Group shares last traded at $14.9650, with a volume of 677 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Dunelm Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Dunelm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.57.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid’s bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

