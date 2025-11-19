Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Shares Down 13.3% – Here’s What Happened

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 13.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.54 and last traded at C$1.57. 107,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the average session volume of 37,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.81.

Canacol Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.40. The firm has a market cap of C$52.20 million, a PE ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 17th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$201.72 million for the quarter. Canacol Energy had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Canacol Energy Ltd will post 0.2408551 earnings per share for the current year.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd is a natural gas and oil exploration and production company. The company operates in the Lower & Middle Magdalena Basins of Colombia.

