Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 775 and last traded at GBX 910, with a volume of 1995 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 899.45.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 928.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 961.63. The company has a market cap of £139.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

