Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 775 and last traded at GBX 910, with a volume of 1995 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 899.45.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd.
Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.
