Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Trading 22.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Free Report) rose 22.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 232,138 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 207% from the average daily volume of 75,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Datametrex AI Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$3.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 554.49.

Datametrex AI Company Profile

Datametrex AI Limited engages in the collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Care. It offers health security businesses, including concierge medical services, and telemedicine services; Imagine Health consisting of integrated medical centre, pharmacy, and ancillary services; physician consultation and medical professional services; and sale of prescription drugs and over-the-counter products.

