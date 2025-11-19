Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Subaru Corporation (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 670,956 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 274% from the previous session’s volume of 179,269 shares.The stock last traded at $10.68 and had previously closed at $10.69.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Subaru from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.69.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Subaru had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Subaru Corporation will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Subaru by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 293,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 62,043 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Subaru by 2.8% in the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 595,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 16,372 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Subaru by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 64,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Subaru by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

