Critical Analysis: Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK) vs. Its Peers

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NASDAQ:NAK – Get Free Report) is one of 54 public companies in the “Gold & Silver Ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Northern Dynasty Minerals to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northern Dynasty Minerals and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Dynasty Minerals N/A N/A -13.46 Northern Dynasty Minerals Competitors $941.11 million -$221.11 million -8.07

Northern Dynasty Minerals’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Northern Dynasty Minerals. Northern Dynasty Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Dynasty Minerals N/A N/A N/A Northern Dynasty Minerals Competitors -56.04% 0.43% 0.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Northern Dynasty Minerals and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Dynasty Minerals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Northern Dynasty Minerals Competitors 464 1113 1057 27 2.24

Northern Dynasty Minerals currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 54.80%. As a group, “Gold & Silver Ores” companies have a potential upside of 27.54%. Given Northern Dynasty Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Northern Dynasty Minerals is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Northern Dynasty Minerals has a beta of -0.6, indicating that its stock price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northern Dynasty Minerals’ rivals have a beta of 0.82, indicating that their average stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Northern Dynasty Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of shares of all “Gold & Silver Ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Northern Dynasty Minerals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of shares of all “Gold & Silver Ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Northern Dynasty Minerals rivals beat Northern Dynasty Minerals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, 17 miles from the villages of Iliamna and Newhalen, and approximately 200 miles southwest of the city of Anchorage. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd. and changed its name to Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. in October 1997. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

