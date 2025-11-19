Financial Review: Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) & Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Free Report) and Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Spectris and Bel Fuse, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Spectris alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectris 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bel Fuse 0 1 1 1 3.00

Bel Fuse has a consensus price target of $115.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.15%. Given Bel Fuse’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bel Fuse is more favorable than Spectris.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

6.0% of Bel Fuse shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Bel Fuse shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Spectris has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bel Fuse has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spectris and Bel Fuse”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectris $1.66 billion 3.08 $298.52 million N/A N/A Bel Fuse $649.38 million 2.39 $40.96 million $4.93 24.86

Spectris has higher revenue and earnings than Bel Fuse.

Dividends

Spectris pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Bel Fuse pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Bel Fuse pays out 4.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bel Fuse has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Spectris and Bel Fuse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectris N/A N/A N/A Bel Fuse 10.04% 21.84% 8.78%

Summary

Bel Fuse beats Spectris on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectris

(Get Free Report)

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments. Spectris Dynamics segment offers differentiated sensing, data acquisition, analysis modelling, and simulation solutions for product development and enhance product performance. The Other segment operates high-value precision in-line sensing and monitoring businesses. It serves life sciences/pharmaceuticals, technology-led industrials, automotive, electronics and semiconductor, academic research, and other markets, as well as metals, minerals, and mining. The company was formerly known as Fairey Group plc and changed its name to Spectris plc in May 2001. Spectris plc was incorporated in 1986 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Bel Fuse

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries. It provides power solutions and protection products, including front-end power supplies, board-mount power products, industrial and transportation power products, external power products, and circuit protection products. The company also offers connectivity solutions, such as expanded beam fiber optic connectors, cable assemblies, and active optical devices; copper-based connectors/cable assemblies; radio frequency connectors, cable assemblies, microwave devices, and low loss cables; and ethernet, I/O, and industrial and power connectivity products. In addition, it provides magnetic solutions comprising integrated connector modules, power transformers, SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers, and ethernet discrete components. The company sells its products through direct strategic account managers, regional sales managers working with independent sales representative organizations, and authorized distributors in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally. Bel Fuse Inc. was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.