Reviewing Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU) & Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) and Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.9% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality shares are held by institutional investors. 34.0% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Lindblad Expeditions and Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lindblad Expeditions 1 1 2 0 2.25 Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality 0 1 3 0 2.75

Earnings & Valuation

Lindblad Expeditions currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.18%. Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality has a consensus price target of $33.67, indicating a potential downside of 0.82%. Given Lindblad Expeditions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lindblad Expeditions is more favorable than Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality.

This table compares Lindblad Expeditions and Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lindblad Expeditions $644.73 million 1.01 -$31.18 million ($0.66) -17.74 Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality $441.14 million 2.18 $368.54 million $12.50 2.72

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lindblad Expeditions. Lindblad Expeditions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lindblad Expeditions and Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lindblad Expeditions -4.03% N/A -1.20% Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality 51.67% 21.30% 11.41%

Volatility and Risk

Lindblad Expeditions has a beta of 2.59, indicating that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality beats Lindblad Expeditions on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities. The Land Experiences segment comprises natural habitats, which provides over 100 different expedition itineraries in more than 45 countries across seven continents, with eco-conscious expeditions and nature-focused, and small-group tours including polar bear tours and bear adventure; and DuVine provides intimate group cycling and adventure tours around the world with local cycling experts as guides in local cultural, cuisine, and accommodations. This segment also offers off the beaten path including small group travel, led by local, and experienced guides with focus on wildlife, hiking national parks, and culture; and classical journey, a curated active small-group and private custom journeys centered around cinematic walks led by expert local guides over 50 countries across the world. In addition, it has an alliance with National Geographic Partners, LLC, which provides lecturers and National Geographic experts including photographers, marine biologists, writers, naturalists, field researchers, and film crews; and partnered with World Wildlife Fund to offer conservation travel. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality

Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality, Inc. engages in the provision of hospitality and leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events. It operates through the following segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment provides travel experiences that include recreational attractions, unique hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services. The Spiro segment is an experiential marketing agency that partners with brands around the world to manage and elevate their global experiential marketing activities. The GES Exhibitions segment is a global exhibition services company that partners with exhibition and conference organizers as a full-service provider of strategic and logistics solutions to manage the complexity of their shows. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

