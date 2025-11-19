Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 19th (BLND, CLX, DPLM, ECO, EYE, GPE, HILS, ICG, IMB, INF)

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2025

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, November 19th:

British Land (LON:BLND) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 506 price target on the stock.

British Land (LON:BLND) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 115 price target on the stock.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 6,350 price target on the stock.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 125 target price on the stock.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Panmure Gordon. They currently have a GBX 440 price target on the stock.

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Panmure Gordon. They currently have a GBX 2,450 price target on the stock.

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Panmure Gordon. The firm currently has a GBX 4,200 price target on the stock.

Informa (LON:INF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Panmure Gordon. Panmure Gordon currently has a GBX 1,200 price target on the stock.

Kooth (LON:KOO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 430 price target on the stock.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 84 price target on the stock.

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

OSB Group (LON:OSB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital. They currently have a GBX 665 price target on the stock.

Pollen Street Group (LON:POLN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Panmure Gordon. The firm currently has a GBX 1,120 target price on the stock.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has C$54.00 price target on the stock.

Sony (NYSE:SONY) was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$21.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$23.00.

Thor Explorations (LON:THX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 89 price target on the stock.

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 403 target price on the stock.

ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 22 target price on the stock.

