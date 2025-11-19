Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 19th (BLND, CLX, DPLM, ECO, EYE, GPE, HILS, ICG, IMB, INF)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, November 19th:

British Land (LON:BLND) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 506 price target on the stock.

British Land (LON:BLND) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 115 price target on the stock.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 6,350 price target on the stock.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 125 target price on the stock.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Panmure Gordon. They currently have a GBX 440 price target on the stock.

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Panmure Gordon. They currently have a GBX 2,450 price target on the stock.

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Panmure Gordon. The firm currently has a GBX 4,200 price target on the stock.

Informa (LON:INF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Panmure Gordon. Panmure Gordon currently has a GBX 1,200 price target on the stock.

Kooth (LON:KOO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 430 price target on the stock.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 84 price target on the stock.

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

OSB Group (LON:OSB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital. They currently have a GBX 665 price target on the stock.

Pollen Street Group (LON:POLN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Panmure Gordon. The firm currently has a GBX 1,120 target price on the stock.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has C$54.00 price target on the stock.

Sony (NYSE:SONY) was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$21.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$23.00.

Thor Explorations (LON:THX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 89 price target on the stock.

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 403 target price on the stock.

ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 22 target price on the stock.

