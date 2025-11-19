Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Raised to C$122.00 at CIBC

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its target price lifted by analysts at CIBC from C$112.00 to C$122.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.68% from the company’s previous close.

TD has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$120.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$113.00 to C$119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$93.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$107.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$107.17.

TD stock traded down C$0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$114.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,417,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,275,890. The firm has a market capitalization of C$195.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$73.22 and a 1 year high of C$116.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$111.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$103.08.

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Director Nathalie Palladitcheff purchased 1,000 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$112.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,640.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,292 shares in the company, valued at C$370,810.88. This trade represents a 43.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Ajai Bambawale sold 7,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.07, for a total value of C$821,248.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$89,656. The trade was a 90.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have sold a total of 84,384 shares of company stock valued at $9,456,915 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion is one of Canada’s two largest banks and operates three business segments: Canadian retail banking, U.S. retail banking, and wholesale banking. The bank’s U.S. operations span from Maine to Florida, with a strong presence in the Northeast. It also has a 13% ownership stake in Charles Schwab.

