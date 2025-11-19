IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Given a C$61.00 Price Target by CIBC Analysts

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) has been given a C$61.00 target price by stock analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IGM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$60.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$61.71.

IGM Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TSE IGM traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$55.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,719. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$52.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$47.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.06. IGM Financial has a one year low of C$38.89 and a one year high of C$57.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.24.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IGM Financial had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of C$971.88 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that IGM Financial will post 4.006816 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IGM Financial

In other IGM Financial news, insider Rhonda Goldberg sold 8,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.00, for a total value of C$492,252.00. Insiders sold a total of 27,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,398 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Financial

(Get Free Report)

IGM Financial is the largest non-bank-affiliated asset manager in Canada. The firm is part of the Power Financial group of companies, which includes Great-West Life, London Life, Canada Life, and Putnam Investments. IGM has two main operating divisionsasset management (operated through Mackenzie Investments) and wealth management (via its Investors Group Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel subsidiaries)that provide investment management products and services.

Featured Stories

