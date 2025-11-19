CIBC Reiterates C$75.00 Price Target for Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW)

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$75.00 price target by stock analysts at CIBC in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$60.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$60.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$69.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$58.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$69.50.

Shares of TSE:POW traded down C$0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$67.99. 550,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,403,072. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$62.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$57.04. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of C$41.88 and a 52-week high of C$71.97. The company has a market cap of C$43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Power Corp. of Canada is a diversified holding company with interests in financial services, communications, and other business sectors through its controlling interests in Power Financial. Power Financial in turn holds controlling interests in Great-West Life (an insurance conglomerate), IGM Financial (Canada’s largest nonbank asset manager), and Pargesa (a holding company with interests in European companies).

