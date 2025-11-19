Silver Grail Resources (CVE:SVG) Trading 29.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Silver Grail Resources Ltd. (CVE:SVG – Get Free Report) rose 29.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 174,858 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 237% from the average daily volume of 51,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Silver Grail Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a market cap of C$8.05 million, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 3.39.

Silver Grail Resources Company Profile

Silver Grail Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and dealing of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, cobalt, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

