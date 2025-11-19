Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $105.27 and last traded at $99.35, with a volume of 3391358 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.57.

GH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Guardant Health from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 1.56.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Guardant Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Medina Manuel Hidalgo sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $117,256.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,090.16. This represents a 71.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Saia sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $865,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 43,172 shares in the company, valued at $4,155,305. This trade represents a 17.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 313,045 shares of company stock worth $18,984,897. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Guardant Health by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 60,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 16,363 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,634,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 6.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 71,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Guardant Health in the first quarter worth approximately $809,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

