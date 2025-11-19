Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Ramsay Health Care Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.08, but opened at $5.55. Ramsay Health Care shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 2,405 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Ramsay Health Care to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ramsay Health Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Ramsay Health Care Stock Performance

Ramsay Health Care Dividend Announcement

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average is $5.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were paid a $0.0522 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 180.0%.

Ramsay Health Care Company Profile

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 530 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. Ramsay Health Care Limited was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

