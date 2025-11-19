LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 242 and last traded at GBX 242, with a volume of 11093 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 244.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSL. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of LSL Property Services to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 280 to GBX 381 in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 360 target price on shares of LSL Property Services in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 370.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.42. The firm has a market cap of £240.69 million, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 259.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 280.49.

LSL Property Services (LON:LSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 11 EPS for the quarter. LSL Property Services had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LSL Property Services plc will post 24.137931 EPS for the current year.

LSL Property Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of business-to-business services to mortgage intermediaries and estate agency franchisees, and valuation services to lenders in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying & Valuation, and Estate Agency Franchising.

