Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.69, but opened at $21.73. Getinge shares last traded at $21.73, with a volume of 1,074 shares trading hands.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Getinge Stock Down 2.1%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.02. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Getinge had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 5.77%.The firm had revenue of $864.74 million for the quarter.

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, mechanical ventilation, mechanical circulatory support, advanced patient monitoring, ICU infrastructure equipment, patient flow management, and drainage solutions.

