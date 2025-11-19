Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Stock Price Up 25.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report) rose 25.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.84 and last traded at C$1.81. Approximately 815,262 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 248% from the average daily volume of 234,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.44.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.85 price objective on shares of Graphite One and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.85.

The stock has a market cap of C$288.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.94.

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. The company holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 135 mining claims located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

