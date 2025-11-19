Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 159,614 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 264% from the previous session’s volume of 43,878 shares.The stock last traded at $6.39 and had previously closed at $6.41.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.03.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides various logistics services worldwide. It operates through Liner & Logistics Business, Bulk Shipping Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

