Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.01 and last traded at GBX 0.01, with a volume of 269403469 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01.
The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.54 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.01.
Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX (0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Mirriad Advertising plc will post -5.3800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Mirriad Advertising
Mirriad Advertising plc provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and India. It inserts advertising imagery, such as signage, products, or videos into pre-existing video content. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
