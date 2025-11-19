Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Bank of Communications Co. (OTCMKTS:BCMXYGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 735 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

Bank of Communications Stock Up 19.6%

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average of $21.38. The stock has a market cap of $74.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of -0.14.

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXYGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.18). Bank of Communications had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion.

Bank of Communications Company Profile

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services in China. The company offers savings deposit products, including demand deposits, lump-sum deposits and withdrawal, time deposit of small savings for lump-sum withdrawal, interest withdrawal on principal deposited, time-demand deposit, call deposit, swap management, and education deposit; personal certificate of deposit; salary financing A; and foreign currency deposit.

