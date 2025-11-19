Roth Capital Lowers Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) Price Target to $16.00

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 365.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CING. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cingulate in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cingulate from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Get Cingulate alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CING

Cingulate Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CING traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.44. 30,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,297. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13. Cingulate has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $6.01. The company has a market cap of $23.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of -0.74.

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.55). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cingulate will post -11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cingulate

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Cingulate by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cingulate during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Cingulate by 283.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Cingulate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cingulate Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder and anxiety in the United States. The company’s stimulant medications are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, as well as CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine), which is in investigational new drug application development for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder intended for children, adolescents, and adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cingulate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cingulate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.