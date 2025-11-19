Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank Of Canada

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AGIO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 48.8%

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $22.22 on Wednesday, hitting $23.27. 13,250,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,224. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.64 and its 200 day moving average is $37.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.89. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $62.45.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.93) by $0.15. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 895.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $16.22 earnings per share. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Theodore James Jr. Washburn sold 8,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $315,091.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,003.16. This represents a 90.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sarah Gheuens sold 3,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $145,023.84. Following the transaction, the insider owned 61,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,049.84. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 16,099 shares of company stock valued at $620,092 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 150.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $79,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

