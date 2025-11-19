Grande Portage Resources (CVE:GPG) Stock Price Up 14.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (CVE:GPG – Get Free Report) rose 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 743,550 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 261% from the average daily volume of 206,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Grande Portage Resources Stock Up 10.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 14.73 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of C$40.98 million, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of -0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.21.

About Grande Portage Resources

Grande Portage Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, explores for, and develops natural resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Herbert gold property comprising 91 unpatented mining claims and located 25km in the north of Juneau, Alaska.

