Pattern Group (NASDAQ:PTRN) Trading Down 8.1% – Here’s Why

Pattern Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.01 and last traded at $16.04. Approximately 368,294 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,113,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 target price on Pattern Group in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Pattern Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pattern Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Evercore ISI set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Pattern Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Pattern Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.78.

Pattern Group Trading Down 4.4%

Insider Activity

Pattern Group ( NASDAQ:PTRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.71) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $639.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.78 million. Pattern Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

In other news, CEO David K. Wright sold 9,414,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $122,574,003.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 29,418,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,029,976.70. This trade represents a 24.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Gay sold 1,300,000 shares of Pattern Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $16,926,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 829,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,799,764.50. This trade represents a 61.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pattern Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Pattern Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,678,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pattern Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,755,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Pattern Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pattern Group during the third quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pattern Group during the third quarter valued at $275,000.

About Pattern Group

At Pattern, we are on a mission to help brands accelerate profitable growth on global ecommerce marketplaces. Today, our proprietary technology and on-demand experts operate across more than 60 marketplaces to increase product sales to consumers in more than 100 countries. Utilizing more than 46 trillion data points and sophisticated machine learning and artificial intelligence (“AI”) models, we strive to optimize and automate key levers of ecommerce growth, including advertising, content creation and management, pricing, forecasting and customer service.

Featured Stories

