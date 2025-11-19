China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 21,107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 224% from the previous session’s volume of 6,522 shares.The stock last traded at $19.11 and had previously closed at $19.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of China Mengniu Dairy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, China Mengniu Dairy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

China Mengniu Dairy Stock Down 0.9%

China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.56.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy products under the MENGNIU brand in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Liquid Milk Business, Ice Cream Business, Milk Formula Business, and Cheese Business, and Other segments.

