East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGR) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Nov 19th, 2025

East Side Games Group Inc. (TSE:EAGRGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 21474 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

East Side Games Group Stock Down 4.8%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.43.

East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGRGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$20.05 million during the quarter. East Side Games Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 7.16%. Analysts predict that East Side Games Group Inc. will post 0.1166667 earnings per share for the current year.

East Side Games Group Company Profile

East Side Games Group Inc is a free-to-play mobile game group, that creates engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Its studio group entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include Archer: Danger Phone, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm, The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s, It’s Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile; Trailer Park Boys Greasy Money, and many more.

