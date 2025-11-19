Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.2050, with a volume of 1214896 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Alight from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Alight from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alight in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Alight from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Get Alight alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alight

Alight Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.43 million. Alight had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 94.23%.Alight’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Alight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.580 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alight, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alight Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Alight’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alight

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 152.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Alight by 364.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Alight by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alight

(Get Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.