Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Kuraray Co. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.6625 and last traded at $28.6625, with a volume of 243 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.5750.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kuraray to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Kuraray Price Performance
Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Kuraray had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 1.90%.
Kuraray Company Profile
Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of resins, chemicals, fibers, activated carbon, and high-performance membranes and systems worldwide. The Vinyl Acetate segment manufactures and markets functional resins and films, including PVA, PVB and EVAL. The Isoprene segment engages in the manufacture and marketing of SEPTON thermoplastic elastomer, isoprene-related products, and GENESTAR.
