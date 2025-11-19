Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Shares Up 7.1% – Still a Buy?

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) was up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $130.43 and last traded at $130.82. Approximately 926,798 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,499,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on EAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $165.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Brinker International from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Brinker International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.38.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Brinker International had a return on equity of 164.66% and a net margin of 7.94%.The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.900-10.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Hochman sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $6,944,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 212,867 shares in the company, valued at $33,594,669.94. This trade represents a 17.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total transaction of $2,503,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,572.48. This represents a 55.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth about $8,079,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 117.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,112,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 13.4% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth approximately $1,822,000.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

