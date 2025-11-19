MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 46,621 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 275% from the previous session’s volume of 12,445 shares.The stock last traded at $202.4630 and had previously closed at $204.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MTUAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research raised MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.32.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 25.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that MTU Aero Engines AG will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero-derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM Business); and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO Business).

