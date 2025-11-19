Sen. Ted Cruz Sells The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares

Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) recently sold shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). In a filing disclosed on November 12th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $100,001 and $250,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group stock on November 11th.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $6.25 on Wednesday, reaching $782.55. 780,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,357,875. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $786.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $714.77. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.38 and a 12 month high of $841.28. The company has a market cap of $234.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.27 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $15.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 13.18%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a $4.00 dividend. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.50%.

In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total transaction of $6,754,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 106,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,755,196.68. This trade represents a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price objective (up from $625.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $685.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $752.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $785.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $854.00 to $828.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $786.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 617,504.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 29,058,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,566,005,000 after purchasing an additional 29,053,586 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,138,031,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $897,185,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 110.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,780,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,417,997,000 after purchasing an additional 936,015 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $408,780,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About Senator Cruz

Ted Cruz (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Texas. He assumed office on January 3, 2013. His current term ends on January 3, 2031.

Cruz (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Texas. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Cruz was born in Calgary in Alberta, Canada, where his parents were working in the Alberta oil fields. In 1974 they returned to the Houston area.

Cruz graduated from Second Baptist High School as valedictorian in 1988. He earned his B.A. in Public Policy from Princeton University in 1992. He went on to receive his J.D. from Harvard Law School in 1995. Cruz then worked in the following positions in the law field: law clerk to Chief Justice of the United States William Rehnquist, associate deputy attorney general for the U.S. Department of Justice and director of the Office of Policy Planning for the Federal Trade Commission.

Cruz served as Solicitor General of Texas from 2003 to 2008. In this role he was the youngest Solicitor General in the nation, as well as the longest-serving and first Hispanic Solicitor General in the state. Among his accomplishments, Cruz argued 40 oral arguments, including nine before the U.S. Supreme Court.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.